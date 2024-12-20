Final card for tonight’s ROH Final Battle

Final Battle 2024 card:

• Harley Cameron vs. Hanako

• The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Capt. Shawn Dean) (with Trish Adora) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

• The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

• LEEJ (Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

• The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch Texas Bullrope match – ROH World Tag Team Championship

• Jay Lethal vs. Q. T. Marshall

• Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch – ROH Women’s World Television Championship

• Lee Moriarty (c) vs. TBA – ROH Pure Championship

• Brian Cage (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. Mark Davis vs. AR Fox vs. Blake Christian vs. Komander (with Alex Abrahantes) Survival of the Fittest – ROH World Television Championship

• Katsuyori Shibata vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

• Mansoor vs. Atlantis Jr.

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Matt Cardona – ROH World Championship[6]

• Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz – ROH Women’s World Championship

**Fightful Select has also confirmed the Women’s World Championship Match between Athena and Starkz will be headlining this Friday’s ROH Final Battle 2024 PPV, which was also confirmed by Athena herself during an interview with Denise Salcedo.**

