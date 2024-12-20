Condolences to the Mysterio family, Nemeth teases a Royal Rumble appearance

– TNA Champion Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) teases returning to WWE to be in the 2025 Royal Rumble

“Getting a Rumble spot. Dude, that would be just so cool. WWE’s on top of the game right now. To do something fun like that and wear my old trunks, get the old music to play and come out there, that would be awesome!”

(source: Daily Star)

– Rey Misterio Sr. the uncle of Rey Mysterio has sadly passed away at 66 years old.

Misterio began his career in 1976 and quickly became a star in the the world of Lucha Libre and a true pioneer in the business over the years

Our thoughts go out to the Mysterio family during this extremely difficult time

