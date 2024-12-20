Charlotte Flair steps up in-ring training ahead of WWE return

Charlotte Flair stepped up her in-ring training ahead of her impending return to the WWE.

Flair thanked Lainey Reid, currently signed to NXT, for helping her in the ring for the past few weeks in a post on social media and urged her followers to keep an eye on the 26-year-old.

Charlotte tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8 episode of Smackdown in a match against Asuka and underwent surgery in January of this year. She started light training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in late July and is now set to return to the company in a matter of weeks.

During her time away, the 14-time champ signed a new WWE deal and was also cast in an indie horror movie titled You Lose You Die with Freddy Rodriguez.

