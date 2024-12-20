Cary Silkin responds to a Ric Flair social media post, Dominik Mysterio note

– Dominik Mysterio says he never knew where the money went from his appearance at WWE SummerSlam in 2005.

“Growing up in the hard streets of San Diego. It’s no joke. I asked for a Mercedes, got a BMW. Rough. I had my own room, but across was my sister. I didn’t even get my own upstairs space. It was hard. I had to do my own laundry. They made me do all of that. It was crazy. I didn’t even get paid for it either. I’m pretty sure that’s illegal. It’s child labor. To make matters even worse, when I did do stuff in WWE like SummerSlam and I ended up getting paid for that, I never knew where the money went. I need to talk to her about that. I bought one bike and my mother said, ‘There goes your money.’ I did three pay-per-views, how many weeks of TV, and you’re telling me one bike and I’m done?”

(No Contest Wrestling with Oshea JacksonJr and @toojiggy)

– Cary Silkin responding to a Ric Flair tweet …

Please pay me back th 41K you owe me for failing to appear at 4 signing.

sincerely

Cary Silkin https://t.co/qMZ4bQZEFy — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) December 20, 2024

