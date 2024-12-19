Video: Rey Mysterio recognized by Make-A-Wish

Rey Mysterio was recognized at Make-A-Wish headquarters for achieving a significant milestone—granting his 100th wish through the organization. As part of the celebration, he was presented with a custom-designed mask to honor his contributions to fulfilling the dreams of children facing critical illnesses. During the event, Mysterio had the opportunity to meet Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter, further emphasizing his long-standing commitment to supporting the organization’s mission of bringing joy and hope to young fans.

Rey Mysterio was honored for his 100th wish with a custom mask at Make-A-Wish HQ, meeting CEO Leslie Motter. #WWECommunity @WWE pic.twitter.com/fbxzlVorDz — TKO (@TKOGrp) December 18, 2024

