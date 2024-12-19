Video: Rey Mysterio recognized by Make-A-Wish

Dec 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Mysterio was recognized at Make-A-Wish headquarters for achieving a significant milestone—granting his 100th wish through the organization. As part of the celebration, he was presented with a custom-designed mask to honor his contributions to fulfilling the dreams of children facing critical illnesses. During the event, Mysterio had the opportunity to meet Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter, further emphasizing his long-standing commitment to supporting the organization’s mission of bringing joy and hope to young fans.

