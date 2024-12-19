Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings, Worlds End PPV card
AEW Continental Classic Standings
Blue League
1. Kyle Fletcher — 9
2. Kazuchika Okada — 7
T3. Mark Briscoe — 6
T3. Shelton Benjamin — 6
4. Daniel Garcia — 4
6. The Beast Mortos — 0
Gold League
T1. Claudio Castagnoli — 6
T1. Darby Allin — 6
T1. Ricochet — 6
T1. Will Ospreay — 6
5. Brody King — 3
6. Komander — 0
Updated card for Worlds End
-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy
-AEW Women’s World Championship – Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
-AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-up
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-up
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2
-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole
Adam Cole is looking to finally finish his business with MJF at Worlds End!
