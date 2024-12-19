Mercedes Mone says Hazuki match was a unforgettable highlight in her wrestling career

Mercedes Moné shared her thoughts on her recent match against Stardom’s Hazuki, describing it as an unforgettable highlight in her wrestling career. Reflecting on her week, Moné called it “an incredible whirlwind” in the world of professional wrestling. At the NJPW Strong Style Evolved PPV, she had the “honor” of defending her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against the “phenomenal” Hazuki.

“When the bell rang, Hazuki and I went to war,” Moné said, recounting the fierce exchange of blows that reverberated throughout the arena. She praised Hazuki’s tenacity, describing her forearms and slaps as “fierce” and admitting that Hazuki “gave me everything she had.” For Moné, it was “a battle of wills, a clash of titans,” and she could feel the intensity of every strike.

Amid the chaos of the match, Moné remained focused. “I remembered who I was and what I had come to achieve,” she explained, emphasizing how she adapted her strategy and ultimately outsmarted Hazuki. The turning point came when she capitalized on an opportunity to deliver the Moné Maker, securing her hard-fought victory.

Moné described the match as being about more than just defending her title. “It was a testament to resilience, strength, and the unbreakable spirit that defines me as Mercedes Moné,” she stated. The experience reinforced her mission to prove her greatness to the world, confidently declaring, “I’m here to remind the world why I’m the greatest at what I do.”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #28

