Mercedes Moné fires back at criticism calling her career move a “downgrade”
Mercedes Moné fired back at criticism calling her career move a “downgrade,” delivering a sharp and passionate response. She began by addressing the comment directly, saying, “I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ B**** I am richer than I’ve ever f****** been, putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had, so shut the f*** I hate stupid people.”
Moné made it clear that she views her current position as anything but a downgrade, asserting that she is thriving both professionally and personally. She emphasized her happiness and growth, describing her life as the best it’s ever been. “I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever. It’s an upgrade baby, I went forward and I didn’t go back.”
She further celebrated her success, highlighting not only her financial prosperity but also her sense of fulfillment. “It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and just rich in life. It’s the best.”
With these powerful statements, Moné made it clear that she rejects any notion of regression, proudly affirming her achievements and joy in this stage of her life.
Some WWE fan commented "downgrade has to be studied" and got shut down by Mercedes Moné:
"Bitch, I'm richer than I've ever f'n been. Putting on the greatest matches I've ever had. So STFU!…I went forward, I didn't go back."
Mercedes Mone did NOTHING for AEW ratings. Her finisher is the dumbest finisher I have ever seen. She is wrestling people that most fans have never heard of, but she calling it her best work ever? Does she not remember her matches with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch….or even a match with Stacy Keibler would be more relevant than what she is doing in AEW. Sure she got a big paycheck, but who is watching her now? The Dynamite ratings have been going down every week….not up. She did NOTHING to change things in AEW or make things better…..she is just another jobber now.