Mercedes Moné fires back at criticism calling her career move a “downgrade”

Mercedes Moné fired back at criticism calling her career move a “downgrade,” delivering a sharp and passionate response. She began by addressing the comment directly, saying, “I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ B**** I am richer than I’ve ever f****** been, putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had, so shut the f*** I hate stupid people.”

Moné made it clear that she views her current position as anything but a downgrade, asserting that she is thriving both professionally and personally. She emphasized her happiness and growth, describing her life as the best it’s ever been. “I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever. It’s an upgrade baby, I went forward and I didn’t go back.”

She further celebrated her success, highlighting not only her financial prosperity but also her sense of fulfillment. “It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and just rich in life. It’s the best.”

With these powerful statements, Moné made it clear that she rejects any notion of regression, proudly affirming her achievements and joy in this stage of her life.

