Jorel Nelson

Real name: Jorel Nelson

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of birth: May 17, 1992

Born: Seattle, Washington

Pro debut: November 26, 2011

Trained by: Tulalip Championship Wrestling

Finishing move: Sick Kick

– Nelson began his career working for various northwestern independent promotions. In his debut match, he was defeated by Bubba Blanchard at a DOA event in Willamina, Oregon

– On September 14, 2014, Nelson defeated Kellen Raeth to win the DOA Pure Title

– Nelson made an appearance on the August 8, 2016 episode of WWE Raw, losing to Braun Strowman in short order

– On August 13, Nelson defeated Anthony Idol to win the EWF American Title

– On September 9, Nelson defeated Anthony Idol to retain the EWF American Title

– On September 17, Nelson lost the EWF American Title to Tommy Wilson but would regain it a week later

– On December 1, 2017, Nelson & Davion Foreman defeated HATE (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) to win the EWF Tag Team Titles

– On February 2, 2018, Nelson & Foreman defeated HATE to retain the EWF Tag Team Titles

– On April 6, Nelson & Foreman defeated Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist to retain the EWF Tag Team Titles

– On April 14, 2018, The One Percent (Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated The Bonus Boyz (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) to win the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On December 14, The One Percent defeated The Whirlwind Gentlemen (Jack Manley & Remy Marcel) to retain the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On January 19, 2019, The One Percent defeated The American Guns (Mike Santiago & Ethan HD) to win the DEFY Tag Team Titles

– On January 26, The One Percent defeated Daniel Moon & Adrian Quest to retain the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On March 8, The One Percent defeated Judas Icarus & Eli Surge to retain the DEFY Tag Team Titles

– On March 16, The One Percent defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) to retain the BOTW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The One Percent defeated Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) to retain the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On June 23, The One Percent defeated The Soul Burners (Ryan Taylor & Tomaste) to retain the FSW Tag Team Titles

– Nelson & Isaacs made several appearances on AEW’s Youtube shows during the pandemic

– Nelson & Isaacs (now renamed to ‘The West Coast Wrecking Crew’) debuted for NJPW STRONG at Collision 2021

– At Showdown 2021, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura

– At Mutiny 2022, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated Fred Rosser in a Handicap Match

– At Capital Collision 2022, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs, JR Kratos, Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight) defeated Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, Yuya Uemura & The DKC

– At Collision 2022, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs & Kratos) defeated Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC

– At Nemesis 2022, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Nelson & Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

– At Collision in Philadelphia 2023, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

– On April 21, 2023, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Nelson & Isaacs) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to win the vacant WCPW Tag Team Titles

– At Independence Day 2023, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa

– On September 10, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Nelson & Isaacs) defeated ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) and The Regulators (EJ Sparks & Thugnificent) to win the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On the Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023 pre-show, Team Filthy (Nelson, Isaacs & Danny Limelight) defeated Titus Alexander, Baliyan Akki & Jakob Austin Young

– On November 3, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Nelson & Isaacs) defeated Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– On January 26, 2024, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Easy Money (Dom Kubrick & Slice Boogie) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– On January 28, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated The Regulators (EJ Sparks & Thugnificent) to retain the FSW Tag Team Titles

– On April 26, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– At Resurgence 2024, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Dirty Work (Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser)

– On July 26, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Lights Camera Faction (Watson & Fresco) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Dirty Work (Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser) in a Best Of Three Falls Match

– At Strong Style Evolved 2024, The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

