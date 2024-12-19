FTR coming with backup for Fight For The Fallen Dynamite

Former AEW Tag Team champions FTR hinted last night on Dynamite that they’re not coming to the Dynamite Fight For The Fallen episode alone and will have backup.

The themed episode of Dynamite will air live from Asheville, North Carolina, the home of FTR. It will also be the first episode which will be simulcast on Max.

FTR will be coming to get revenge on the Death Riders and while they’re currently not cleared the compete due to the the backstage attack from last weekend, the duo will definitely be showing up in their hometown and not coming alone.

The tease is for former TNT champion Adam Copeland, who was recently cleared to return to action following a broken foot. Copeland also lives in the area and is big friends with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The event will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, which severely impacted the Asheville area in September.

FTR speak on the disgusting actions by the Death Riders last Saturday night! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/nQJW1TPMsG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

