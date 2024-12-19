Drew McIntyre reportedly scheduled to receive a huge push in 2025

Dec 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to receive a huge push in WWE in 2025.

It was noted that the company had been extremely impressed with his work against CM Punk over the last year and the dedication to his heel character and feels that he deserves to be rewarded.

WWE believes McIntyre is now the full package and has put it all together as someone who is finally ready to take his place at the top of the company.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

