CM Punk calls his WWE return a “dream come true”

CM Punk called his WWE return a “dream come true” when asked for his thoughts on the last 13 months at the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff event:

“I honestly think if I never came back I had a good career. I feel fortunate everyday I wake up, people ask me ‘How you doing today?’ I say ‘I woke up’. That’s the base line, to be able to come back here. To a place I never honestly wanted to leave, you know, stuff happens. This has been a dream come true for me.

“We’re gonna talk about it, we’re gonna be on Netflix, to be a part of this company while we break new ground and do things that I never saw on the horizon, it’s really exciting for me. It’s great to be here, it’s great to be in the mix. I tore my tricep and woe is me’d for eight minutes and said ‘This is the worst thing that ever happened to me’. And then I said I’d make it the best thing that ever happened to me, and man I really think we did and I’m excited.

“I feel like after 12 months, and a horrible injury which would have maybe ended some other careers I get the chance to do it all over again. So I’m looking at January as a fresh start, Royal Rumble, Netflix, Road to WrestleMania, it sounds corny, I sound like a company man but it’s 100% been a dream come true.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

