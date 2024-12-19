BJ Whitmer accuses AEW of NDA violation and mishandling settlement

AEW accused of NDA violation and mishandling settlement by Jaime Hawn, former partner of BJ Whitmer

Jaime Hawn, ex-partner of wrestler BJ Whitmer, has gone public with allegations of mistreatment by AEW’s legal team

Hawn claims that AEW General Counsel Chris Peck breached a non-disclosure agreement she signed with the wrestling company in 2023. She alleged this week in a GoFundMe post that Peck shared details of communications between her and AEW, including a non-disclosure agreement, with attorneys for Whitmer, who was a defendant in a criminal trial, charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary against Hawn, alleged to have occurred on June 4, 2023.

A legal filing submitted earlier this year by the prosecuting attorney in Whitmer’s case indicates AEW shared information with Whitmer’s attorneys as part of the discovery process, leading to the disclosure of financial assistance and a settlement provided by AEW to a person whose name is redacted in the filing POST Wrestling reviewed but whose identity is consistent with that of Hawn.

Hawn, however, alleges Peck shared information with Whitmer’s counsel, “[w]ithout being subpoenaed, or having any legal obligation whatsoever, and despite the date/time stamped documentation of my every interaction with AEW, Chris Peck wrongfully provided an inaccurate description of my intentions and false context of my engagement with AEW (Megha Parekh), dating back to June 2023.”

