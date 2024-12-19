AEW announces MAX streaming details

Dec 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW Announces MAX Streaming Details, Past Events To Be Available At Launch

WBD in their press release today announced details regarding AEW library being available on MAX starting 2025:

“Dynamite, Collision and Rampage and all AEW PPV library content through the end of 2024, representing more than 700 hours of action, will be made available on MAX on a rolling basis.

At launch, all Dynamite episodes and PPVs from the company’s inaugural 2019 year will be available, as well as more than two months of the most recent AEW programming that aired across WBD’s networks (select episodes will be made available shortly after launch).”

