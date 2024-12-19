A pair of AEW returns in the work, plus AEW Dynamite’s viewership

– Fightful reports that Kenny Omega is expected to return to AEW at Worlds End.

He has given us classic moments and matches throughout his entire career.

He is known as the best bout machine. He is KENNY OMEGA! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/Ztwi167JbF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

– Adam Copeland is expected back in AEW imminently, reports Fightful. Copeland had been cleared for training a number of weeks back, and most within the company expect Copeland back by the January 1, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 625,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

