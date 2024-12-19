A pair of AEW returns in the work, plus AEW Dynamite’s viewership

Dec 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful reports that Kenny Omega is expected to return to AEW at Worlds End.

Adam Copeland is expected back in AEW imminently, reports Fightful. Copeland had been cleared for training a number of weeks back, and most within the company expect Copeland back by the January 1, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 625,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating

