Tessa Blanchard and Tony Khan notes

– There’s reportedly women in WWE that want to work with Tessa Blanchard:

“If she (Tessa Blanchard)’s in TNA for a while and there’s no big backlash or anything – they could bring her into WWE because there’s women in WWE who want to work with her.

There may be some who don’t, but I know there are some who do, and she’s very controversial for all the reasons everybody knows.”

(Source: Dave Meltzer)

– Tony Khan states that AEW ‘WORLDS END’ 2024 next Saturday will represent the end of an era in AEW ahead of the ‘new era’ on MAX beginning in 2025.

(Source: ROH Final Battle Media Call)

