Punk and Rollins go face to face (video), another possible TNA departure, plus Austin and KO notes

Dec 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE posted:

Kevin Owens posted:

– Another TNA departure? Steph De Lander’s TNA contract is set to expire at the end of 2024, Fightful Select has confirmed.

– Happy 60th Birthday to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal