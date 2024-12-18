NXT title match main event ends with double pin

The NXT title match last night between champion Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe ended with no real winner as both stars were pinned by each other with two different referees making the three-count.

With one referee out after a bump, a second referee joined the fray and when the champ hit his finisher, the Trick Shot, the first referee came to his senses and went for the pin…along with the second referee in the ring.

Williams dropped on Thorpe but landed with both his shoulders on the mat too. One ref counted to three for Williams but the other referee simultaneously counted to three for Thorpe, who had his arm on Williams’ body. Thorpe’s right leg was under the rope, which supposed to mean a break in the count, but that did not seem like it had any effect on the planned finish.

NXT went off the air with everyone arguing and NXT GM Ava trying to calm things down. After the show went off the air, Ava declared Williams still NXT champion. That did not sit down well with Thorpe, who got in Ava’s face. That led to Shawn Michaels coming out at ringside as well and Thorpe got in HBK’s face and shoved him as well. Thorpe was eventually escorted to the back after Williams took care of business.

