More news and notes from the Raw on Netflix Kickoff party at WWE HQ

– Gunther is on stage. Michael Cole asks him about spending most of his WWE time as a Champion. Gunther replies he is better than everyone. He discusses Logan Paul and says Heavyweight Champion isn’t something Logan Paul will accomplished. Gunther is ready to lead Raw on Netflix.

– On the premier episode of Raw. We will have a Battle for The Ula Fala. Solo Sikoa versus Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. The New Bloodline comes out to boos from the crowd. Tama Tonga is first on the mic and makes a goofy noise. Jacob Fatu is next and gives his “I love you, Solo.” Solo says he is the new Tribal Chief and to acknowledge him. Quickly to interrupt, we get a “Ladies and Gentleman.” Paul Heyman comes out and delivers a message from Roman Reigns. Solo has claimed being the Tribal Chief and Roman is coming to take the title back.

– Triple H talks about the positives of 2024. He thanks everybody behind the scenes. Triple H praises the rosters and gives credit to Shawn Michaels. Triple H gives a fan a hard time and apologizes for them potentially getting in trouble because of him. Netflix kickoff will also start the Road to Wrestlemania.

– WWE makes it official…

