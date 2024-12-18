Misconduct alleged against WWE production head Lee Fitting, Raw’s viewership

– A new report reveals that Lee Fitting was dismissed by ESPN in August of 2023 due to misconduct allegations from current and former employees.

According to them, making comments objectifying women, criticizing their physical appearance and making crude jokes, some sexual in nature, in the workplace. Which went on unchecked for years.

A WWE spokesperson said the company had no comment on the allegations against Fitting. Whilst Fitting, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.

– This week’s Raw on USA Network averaged 1,533,000 viewers; 0.48 P18-49 rating

