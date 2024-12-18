Mercedes Mone responds to a fan (video), plus notes on RVD and Finn Balor

Dec 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné responds back to a fan who said “downgrade has to be studied” on her live ….

“B*tch, I’m richer than I’ve ever been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So STFU! I hate stupid people, i’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! I went forward, I didn’t go back.”

Finn Balor promises to be a Champion again in WWE.

Balor is set to receive a huge singles push in 2025.

– Happy birthday RVD…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal