Mercedes Mone responds to a fan (video), plus notes on RVD and Finn Balor

– Mercedes Moné responds back to a fan who said “downgrade has to be studied” on her live ….

Mercedes Moné lashes out at her critics pic.twitter.com/WIvLd69O5r — AEWNeckbeards™ (@AEWNeckbeard) December 18, 2024

“B*tch, I’m richer than I’ve ever been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So STFU! I hate stupid people, i’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! I went forward, I didn’t go back.”

– Finn Balor promises to be a Champion again in WWE.

10 years

1265 days

11 title reigns

35% of the time as champion

Trust the math

Trust Finn

I will be CHAMPION again — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 18, 2024

Balor is set to receive a huge singles push in 2025.

– Happy birthday RVD…

Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @TherealRVD! pic.twitter.com/4LwsaiRTIv — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024

