Mercedes Mone responds to a fan (video), plus notes on RVD and Finn Balor
– Mercedes Moné responds back to a fan who said “downgrade has to be studied” on her live ….
Mercedes Moné lashes out at her critics pic.twitter.com/WIvLd69O5r
— AEWNeckbeards™ (@AEWNeckbeard) December 18, 2024
“B*tch, I’m richer than I’ve ever been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So STFU! I hate stupid people, i’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! I went forward, I didn’t go back.”
– Finn Balor promises to be a Champion again in WWE.
10 years
1265 days
11 title reigns
35% of the time as champion
Trust the math
Trust Finn
I will be CHAMPION again
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 18, 2024
Balor is set to receive a huge singles push in 2025.
– Happy birthday RVD…
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @TherealRVD! pic.twitter.com/4LwsaiRTIv
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024