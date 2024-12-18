Dwayne Johnson’s Red One movie smashes Prime Video records

While it was not the biggest box office smash that they have hoped, The Rock’s Red One movie has smashed the Amazon Prime Video records, with 50 million worldwide viewers in its first four days on Prime Video according to Deadline.

That’s the most watched Amazon MGM Studios’ film ever on the service, besting Road House from March 21 which reached 50 million global viewers alone in its first two weekends.

The movie opened in theaters nationwide on November 15 and was #1 for one weekend and was #6 last weekend.

“Given the audience response to Red One both in theaters and on Prime Video, the film will clearly be a perennial holiday favorite for years to come,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “Every film is different, and we are so grateful for the partnership with our filmmakers in collectively finding the right strategy to get this film in front of the widest possible audience. With Red One, there was no doubt that strategy needed to include a theatrical release and associated marketing campaign, which drove audiences to theaters and generated awareness for the film with viewers who would ultimately tune in on Prime Video. It’s rewarding to see our plan pay off for customers, and we are incredibly thankful to the entire filmmaking team and cast who helped make it happen.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

