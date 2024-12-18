12/18/24 AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Coverage

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C., and the Death Riders are shown outside of the arena.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jay White and Orange Cassidy backstage. Before Cassidy can talk, White interrupts and says he focus is on the AEW World Championship. White says he has to make it to Worlds End, but he knows he will have to rely on people he wouldn’t normally rely on. White says he can rely on Cassidy, but he cannot rely on Adam Page. Page interrupts and says Jon Moxley belongs to him tonight.

—

Darby Allin and Will Ospreay are backstage. Allin says it is showtime, and Ospreay says he and Allin are in a legit dream match tonight and he will show Allin why he is on another level.

—

MJF is shown walking backstage. He will speak live later tonight.

—

Match 1 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

Mone offers a handshake, and then slaps Jay across the face. Mone backs into the ropes and Jay goes after her, but Mone takes her down for a quick one count. Mone takes Jay down again and goes for another cover, but Jay bridges out and slaps Mone across the face. Jay delivers forearm strikes in the corner and runs the ropes, but Mone ducks under and delivers the Three Amigos. Mone goes up top for a frog splash, but Jay dodges and delivers a shot to Mone. Jay delivers a flipping neck-breaker and goes forthe cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Jay puts Mone up top, but Mone counters into a straitjacket hold. Mone delivers a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out at two. Mone drops Jay with a snap-mare, and then connects with a low meteora for a two count. Mone applies a grounded straitjacket hold, but Jay gets to her feet and backs her into the corner. Mone slams Jay down by er hair, and then delivers a meteora from the middle rope for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mone delivers shots to Jay in the corner. Mone backs away and charges, but Jay stomps her down and follows with a blockbuster for a two count. Jay delivers a series of back kicks in the corner, and then slams Mone to the mat. Jay picks Mone up and delivers a Gory Bomb, but Mone grabs the rope at the two count. Mone kicks Jay away, but Jay comes back with a few more kicks and a neck-breaker over the middle rope. Jay applies the Queen Slayer, but Mone bites Jay’s arm to get free. Mone locks in the Statement Maker, but Jay counters into a roll-up for a two count. Mone goes back into the hold, but Jay gets free again and slams Mone into the corner. Jay gets a roll-up for a two count, but Mone comes back with knees in the corner and slams Jay down for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—

Earlier today, FTR spoke from Asheville, North Carolina. They talk about trying to save guys from the Death Riders. They say they will not be cleared for the rest of the year, but they will be cleared by January 1st at Fight for the Fallen. They say they will fight the Death Riders that night, but they won’t be fighting alone.

—

MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF says he doesn’t care what the crowd thinks about him, and then insults the Washington Wizards and says Santa isn’t real. MJF says the bad kids didn’t get a lump of coal for being bad, but because their parents were too poor to get them anything else. MJF insults Adam Cole, and then Cole appears on the screen. Cole says MJF will have nowhere to run or hide at Worlds End, and there will be two guys there to make sure it doesn’t happen. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett walk up, and then Cole asks MJF is he is kicking his ass yet. MJF gets confused, and then Cole attacks him from behind. Cole delivers a series of shots, and then lays MJF out with a superkick. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise, but MJF escapes the ring.

—

Footage of Julia Hart’s return and attack of Jamie Hayter from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Hayter is then backstage, and she says she sees Hart for exactly what she is: a coward. Hayter says Hart attacked her when she was beaten and tired, and then she challenges Hart to a match at Fight for the Fallen.

—

A vignette airs for Kenny Omega. Omega will return to action at Wrestle Dynasty on January 4th and will return to AEW soon after that.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Hook and Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) (w/Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne)

Hook and Wayne start the match. Wayne takes Hook down with a side-headlock takedown, but Hook counters back with one of his own. Cage and Shibata tag in, and they lock up. Shibata backs Cage into the corner and goes behind, but Cage grabs the ropes. Shibata goes behind again, but Cage gets free and goes for the Killswitch. Shibata shoves him away, but Cage kicks him in the midsection and delivers a right hand. Cage runs the ropes, but Shibata drops him with a shot. Shibata follows with a few chops and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out at two. Hook and Wayne tag back in, and then Wayne and Cage get sent to the floor. Shibata tags back in and sits down while waiting on Cage and Wayne to come back in. Hook tags back in, and then goes for Redrum on Wayne. Wayne gets to the ropes, but Cage pulls Hook’s arm down over the top rope to get Wayne free as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wayne drops a few knees on Hook, and then stomps on his face. Hook comes back with an overhead suplex and tags in Shibata. Shibata drops Cage with an elbow strike, and then chops Wayne in the corner repeatedly. Shibata delivers more shots in the corner, and follows with a dropkick. Shibata suplexes Wayne down and goes for the cover, but Wayne kicks out at two. Shibata locks in an arm-bar, but Wayne makes it to the ropes. Shibata kicks Wayne a few times, but Wayne comes back with elbow strikes. Shibata slams Wayne down, and then does the same to Cage. Shibata sends Cage to the outside and runs the ropes, but Cage trips him up and Wayne gets a roll-up for a two count. Hook drops Sabian with a shot on the floor, and then suplexes Cage. Wayne delivers a roundhouse kick to Shibata and goes for Wayne’s World, but Shibata catches him and chokes him out. Shibata kicks Sabian off the apron and delivers a PK as Mother gets on the apron to distract the referee. Cage gouges Shibata’s eyes and drops him with the Killswitch. Cage pulls Wayne into the cover and he gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Patriarchy

—

A vignette airs for Chris Jericho. Jericho says he was once the king of the world, but a king needs a throne to rule. Jericho says there is no better place to rule the world than New York City, and then the vignette shows him partaking in various activities around the city. Jericho says he is the king of New York, and he will be damned if anyone tries to take his crown.

—

A new vignette airs for Bandido, who will be returning soon.

—

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May, is backstage, and she talks about Thunder Rosa. May says she has eclipsed everyone in the division just by being her, and is she had been in AEW four years ago Rosa wouldn’t have even been hired. May asks Rosa if being a failure runs in her family and talks about Rosa bringing her father to Worlds End.

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Ricochet. Schiavone asks Ricochet about his change in demeanor lately, and Ricochet says it looked good on him before he is interrupted by the Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet asks if they saw him beat Komander and Brody King last week, and MVP says they did. Ricochet hypes up his points in the Continental Classic, and then MVP asks him if he still has the business card he gave him. Ricochet pulls it out, and then MVP takes it back as Bobby Lashley chokes Ricochet. Ricochet leaves the ring and says he will talk to MVP about it later.

—

Match 3 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

They lock up and Benjamin goes behind for a waist-lock. Mortos delivers a back elbow, but Benjamin tosses him to the mat a few times. Benjamin takes Mortos to th apron, but Mortos comes back with a quick shot and follows with a hurricanrana. Benjamin delivers a knee to the midsection, and then follows with a forearm strike. Benjamin goes for a hip-toss, but Mortos counters and works over Benjamin’s knee. Mortos chops Benjamin in the corner, but Benjamin trips him up on the top rope and sends him to the floor with a knee strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mortos gets Benjamin in a roll-up for a two count. Benjamin comes back with right hands, but Mortos delivers a reverse uppercut in the corner. Mortos follows with an enzuigiri and a powerslam for a two count. Benjamin comes back with a kick to the face, but Mortos delivers one of his own. Mortos delivers another shot, and then drops Benjamin with a slingblade. Mortos splashes down onto Benjamin from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Benjamin kicks out at two. Benjamin comes back with a running powerslam, but Mortos comes back with a headbutt and a rolling elbow strike. Mortos runs the ropes, but Benjamin delivers a thrust kick and follows with a German suplex. Benjamin delivers more German suplexes and follows with a pair of running knee strikes in the corner. Benjamin slams Mortos down for the pin fall.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

-After the match, Lashley and MVP come back to the ring. Lashley beats Mortos down in the corner, and then Benjamin delivers another German suplex. MVP says this is what Daniel Garcia has to look forward to on Saturday, and then Garcia comes to the stage. Garcia says he knows what will happen if he comes to the ring, but he doesn’t care because he thinks everyone wants to see a fight. Mark Briscoe comes out, as well, and they get into the ring to brawl with Benjamin and Lashley. MVP hits Briscoe with his cane as Lashley takes Garcia down. Benjamin lays Briscoe out with a thrust kick, and then MVP hands the AEW TBS Championship to Benjamin.

—

Footage of the Continental Classic matches from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Kazuchika Okada defeated The Beast Mortos and Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher in those matches.

—

Renee interviews Ricochet backstage. Ricochet says he got a card for the Hurt Syndicate, but he isn’t going to worry about what just happened with them. Ricochet says he already has six points in the Continental Classic, but he has a match against Will Ospreay at Christmas Collision this Saturday. Ricochet says he came to AEW to make everyone shut up about Ospreay, and he is about to watch the next match. Ricochet goes to leave, but Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland are there. Strickland says Ricochet is still the same old Trevor, nothing but a follower. Ricochet says he also knows the real Swerve, and the real Swerve didn’t win the Continental Classic last year. Ricochet says it’s going to eat Strickland up when he wins it this year. Nana laughs it off, but Strickland scowls as Ricochet walks away.

—

Footage of Toni Storm’s return on this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Then, a pre-recorded interview with RJ City and Storm airs. Storm continues to talk like she has never been in AEW before even after City tries to drop some hints to her.

—

Match 4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay

They lock up and Ospreay backs Allin into the ropes. Ospreay goes for a chop, but stops himself and just pats Allin on the chest. Allin comes back with a side-headlock, and then goes for an arm-drag, but Ospreay lands on his feet. Allin gets a roll-up for a one count, and then connects with a cross-body. Ospreay gets free and Allin dodges a shot before they stand at a stalemate. Ospreay backs Allin into the corner and delivers a chop. Ospreay does the same in the next corner, but Allin kicks him in the face. Allin delivers a shotgun dropkick, and then connects with a Coffin Splash. Allin goes for another shot, but Ospreay sends him to the floor and runs the ropes. Allin dodges him and sends him into the barricade with a cannonball dive through the ropes. Allin goes for a Coffin Drop, but Ospreay gets on the apron. Allin goes for it anyway, but Ospreay dodges and Allin hits the apron and crashes through the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin delivers elbow strikes to Ospreay’s midsection. Allin follows with right hands and delivers a Stundog Millionaire. Allin goes up top, but Ospreay cuts him off with shots to his back. Ospreay kicks Allin in the face and goes for a Skytwister Press. Allin dodges, but Ospreay delivers a Hidden Blade after countering a Code Red. Ospreay picks Allin up for the Stormbreaker, but Allin coutners with a Code Red for a two count. They exchange shots and Ospreay takes advantage. Allin fires up after a few chops, and then takes Ospreay down in a roll-up for a two count. Ospreay delivers a shot and comes off the ropes, but Allin dodges and delivers a Coffin Drop for a two count. Allin tries to superplex Ospreay to the floor, but Ospreay gets free and knocks Allin down onto the turnbuckle. Ospreay delivers a Styles Clash from the apron to the floor and gets back into the ring, but Allin gets back in at the nine count. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter for a two count, and then Allin counters the Stormbreaker with a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin delivers a Coffin Drop, and then delivers a second one for the pil fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Claudio Castagnoli walks out of one of the fan entrances and stares at Allin. The rest of the Death Riders arrive after Castagnoli.

—

Match 5 – Trios Tag Team Match

Adam Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir)

Page and Yuta start the match, but Page tags out to Cassidy. Cassidy and Yuta exchange shots and Cassidy delivers a shotgun dropkick. Cassify goes after Moxley, but Moxley ducks to the floor. PAC goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy sends him to the floor as well. Cassidy sends Yuta to the outside, and then takes him and PAC out with a dive. Moxley delivers a shot to Cassidy and gets him back into the ring. Moxley goes for a piledriver, but Cassidy counters with a back-body drop. White dodges the tag from Cassidy and Page tags in. Page delivers shots to Moxley and drops PAC with a lariat. Page takes Yuta down with a fall-away slam, and then goes after Moxley. Shafir gets in his face, and Yuta attacks Page from behind and gets him back into the ring. Page drops Yuta with a clothesline and slams him into the corner. White tags in and Page argues with him. Page walks backstage and Moxley gets into the ring. White goes for a Bladerunner, but Moxley escapes and White knocks PAC and Yuta to the floor. Moxley drops White with a clothesline, and then Castagnoli drops Cassidy with an uppercut on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

