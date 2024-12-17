Smackdown to air on You Tube, The War Raiders get emotional (video), Smackdown’s viewership

– The January 3rd edition of SmackDown will reportedly air on YouTube in much of the world, including the UK.

This is due to the Netflix deal not starting until the January 6th episode of Raw.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– 12/13 WWE Smackdown averaged 1,530,000 viewers; 0.47 P18-49 rating.

– WWE posted:

