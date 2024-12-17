Report: Matt Cardona offered AEW contract

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that AEW has offered a contract to Matt Cardona although it’s not known if he has signed or not.

Cardona is currently locked in a program with Chris Jericho for the ROH World title and the two will meet at Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom this Friday.

The former WWE Intercontinental champion has been appearing on AEW television the past couple of weeks to build his program with Jericho. He already had a couple of appearances in the promotion throughout the past couple of years.

Cardona recently stated that he would love to end his career in WWE and have another WrestleMania moment as Matt Cardona as his previous gimmick, Zack Ryder, is “dead.”

