Booker T reacts to Tessa Blanchard’s TNA return (video), speculation on Kamille’s AEW future, more

– WWE posted this video featuring Kylie Rae:

– Booker T gives his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA.

Booker T gives his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA. — via Hall of Fame podcast pic.twitter.com/pJeg0K4yIi — (@WrestlingCovers) December 17, 2024

– Bryan Alvarez offers an update on Kamille’s AEW status via Wrestling Observer Radio:

“I don’t know if we are going to see her again. I wouldn’t be surprised, it’s like she was mentioned once after [the angle] happened and never again.”

