Booker T reacts to Tessa Blanchard’s TNA return (video), speculation on Kamille’s AEW future, more

Dec 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE posted this video featuring Kylie Rae:

– Booker T gives his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA.

– Bryan Alvarez offers an update on Kamille’s AEW status via Wrestling Observer Radio:

“I don’t know if we are going to see her again. I wouldn’t be surprised, it’s like she was mentioned once after [the angle] happened and never again.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Barbi Hayden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal