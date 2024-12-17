Black Bart update

Book Pro Wrestlers posted the following update on Facebook:

Today, Black Bart was brought home, surrounded by the love of his family. While he’s no longer able to walk, Bart has made the difficult decision to discontinue chemotherapy, feeling that the treatment was doing more harm than good. His family has shared that this is not about giving up—it’s about finding peace, comfort, and strength in the time he has.

A tough-as-nails competitor who gave everything to this business, Bart is now back where he belongs, at home, and in God’s hands. It’s a serious and emotional moment, and we know many of you—fans, wrestlers, and friends alike—hold Black Bart close to your hearts.

Let’s rally together as a community to send prayers, well wishes, and support to Bart and his family during this time. If you’ve ever had the privilege of seeing him wrestle, meeting him, or hearing his stories, we encourage you to share your memories here. Let’s remind Bart and his family how much he means to all of us.

You are not alone, Black Bart. You have an army of fans and friends standing with you.

