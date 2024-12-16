WWE Raw Results 12/16/24

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live at 8/7c from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is CM Punk in an opening segment, Kofi Kingston’s Boston Homecoming, an appearance by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Judgment Day vs. War Raiders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter in the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 16, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 16, 2024

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results from Boston, MA.

