Toni Storm comments on becoming ‘All Elite’

EXCLUSIVE: This must be a dream for Toni Storm… who can't wrap her mind around the reality that she is ALL ELITE Hey is that @SussexCoChicken ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zoKq9mId7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

Toni Storm has commented on becoming ‘All Elite’:

“All I can say is 10 year old Toni Storm would be so happy right now. I wish I could find a DeLoreon and go back in time and tell myself ‘hey, you’re gonna have everything you ever wanted, and it’s gonna be so freaking cool’.

“To be out there in front of all those people. To be in the ring with people like Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale and Hikaru Shida, I can’t believe it. I’m going to wake up in the morning and think this is all a dream.”

(AEW Digital Exclusive)

