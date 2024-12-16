Video: Tessa Blanchard says she has not signed with TNA

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

In a new interview with Contralona, Tessa Blanchard says she has not signed with TNA:

“I am very grateful for CMLL, but right now I am not signed with anyone—not TNA, not CMLL. Right now, my goal is a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace and show who the best wrestler in the world is.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Goldie Collins

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal