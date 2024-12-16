Video: Tessa Blanchard says she has not signed with TNA

In a new interview with Contralona, Tessa Blanchard says she has not signed with TNA:

“I am very grateful for CMLL, but right now I am not signed with anyone—not TNA, not CMLL. Right now, my goal is a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace and show who the best wrestler in the world is.”

In a new interview with Contralona, Tessa Blanchard says she has not signed with TNA: “I am very grateful for CMLL, but right now I am not signed with anyone—not TNA, not CMLL. Right now, my goal is a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace and show who the best wrestler in the… pic.twitter.com/Rm5e6w3RBF — (@WrestlingCovers) December 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

