Sumie Sakai announces her retirement match, Young Bucks appear at Strong Style Evolved

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sumie Sakai announced she will retire and her last match will be at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Young Bucks made a surprise appearance and attacked LIJ …Bucks made it clear the reason why they returned to NJPW is to become IWGP Tag Team Champions one more time before retirement

