Sumie Sakai announces her retirement match, Young Bucks appear at Strong Style Evolved

– Sumie Sakai announced she will retire and her last match will be at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

My retirement match will be on January 11th.(SAT) 2025 in San Jose #njbitv Thank you so much NJPW and Hiromu❤️ My Tag Partners…….. One Men’s wrestler and One Women’s wrestler……. https://t.co/KkzxJsYRlj — ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) December 16, 2024

– Young Bucks made a surprise appearance and attacked LIJ …Bucks made it clear the reason why they returned to NJPW is to become IWGP Tag Team Champions one more time before retirement

By God they love us. https://t.co/o6HUOPGH9S — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) December 16, 2024

THE BUCKS ARE BACK IN TOWN!!! Tonight at #njSSE, the @youngbucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, came to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/CEmoi3BYr8 — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) December 16, 2024

