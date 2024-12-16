Spoilers: WWE Raw TV Taping results for December 23rd

With WWE taking time off for the Christmas holiday, the December 23rd edition of RAW was taped after the December 16th RAW in Boston, MA. Here are the spoiler results…

The show kicked off with Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn agreeing to face off in the main event

Match 1: Iyo Sky defeated Nattie & Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

Match 2: Chad Gable defeated Akira Tozawa

After the match Gable keeps Akira in an Ankle Lock, but Otis makes the save

Match 3: Damian Priest defeated Dirty Dom by DQ after The Judgement Day interfered. They beat down Preist, but The War Raiders made the save

The New Day cut a promo declaring that Big E is scared to return to the ring, and wants to be on a Commentary Desk just like Wade Barrett

Match 4: Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz by DQ after The Final Testament interfered

After the match The Final Testament & The Wyatt Sicks started fighting

Match 5: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

After the match Drew continues to attack Sami, until Main Event Jey Uso makes the save for Sami and takes out Drew with a Spear

The Bloodline come out and take out Jey & Sami. Solo Sikoa declares that Roman Reigns will lose to him on the Raw Premiere of Netflix and will have to acknowledge Solo as his Undisputed Tribal Chief

