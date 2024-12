Punk vs. Rollins announced for Raw on Netflix, Zoey Stark advances

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is made official for the Raw Premiere on Netflix

– Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Kayden Carter in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.

ZOEY STARK ADVANCES! Can she make it to the finals of the Women's #ICTitle Tournament? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tdDpC2tnQ0 — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2024

She will face Dakota Kai in the Semi Final.

