Notes on Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Sid Vicious, and another TNA departure
– Ring announcer Jade Chung and former WWE star Trent Seven have reportedly both departed TNA, reports PWInsider.
– Charlotte Flair responds to Naomi and teases making her huge return to WWE.
– CM Punk is set to open up WWE Raw tonight from The Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
– Remembering Sid:
Sid Vicious (aka Sycho Sid or Sid Justice) would have turned 64 today …
The former WCW and WWF World Heavyweight Champion passed away in August from cancer
RIP Sid – 16 December 1960 – 26 August 2024
