Notes on Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Sid Vicious, and another TNA departure

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @MsCharlotteWWE

– Ring announcer Jade Chung and former WWE star Trent Seven have reportedly both departed TNA, reports PWInsider.

Charlotte Flair responds to Naomi and teases making her huge return to WWE.

CM Punk is set to open up WWE Raw tonight from The Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

– Remembering Sid:

