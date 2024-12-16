Notes on Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Sid Vicious, and another TNA departure

– Ring announcer Jade Chung and former WWE star Trent Seven have reportedly both departed TNA, reports PWInsider.

– Charlotte Flair responds to Naomi and teases making her huge return to WWE.

– CM Punk is set to open up WWE Raw tonight from The Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

– Remembering Sid:

Sid Vicious (aka Sycho Sid or Sid Justice) would have turned 64 today … The former WCW and WWF World Heavyweight Champion passed away in August from cancer RIP Sid – 16 December 1960 – 26 August 2024 WCW Halloween Havoc Tour Programme 1993 pic.twitter.com/DOpAan7aVr — AJFwrestling (@AJFwrestling) December 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

