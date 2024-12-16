Get the Winged Eagle WWE championship as seen on Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Winged Eagle WWE championship, considered by many the most beautiful design among all WWE titles, was back on full display during Saturday Night’s Main Event, albeit for one night only.

Cody Rhodes, who in the past promised to try his best to bring back the popular title, walked out for his SNME match against Kevin Owens wearing the championship made famous by the likes of Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, and Ultimate Warrior as part of the nostalgia for the show.

The particular design, by famous belt maker Reggie Parks, made its debut in February 1988 carried by Hulk Hogan and was last seen on WWE television in 1998 after Steve Austin won the title from Shawn Michaels. The design was replaced by the Big Eagle championship, a somewhat similar, but not as popular title.

An autographed version of the title that Rhodes carried last night is being sold by WWE Shop for $699. It has a gold Cody signature on the left side of the title and this special event item will be shipped no later than February 21, 2025. Orders for this item will be only be available until December 16.

A non-autographed title is available for sale for a much cheaper price of $429 and is basically the same replica belt while a modified, dual-plated version of the title, is on sale for just $300.

The title’s strap measures 49.5″ x 10.13″ with the main center plate approximately 11.3″ x 8.8″. The title replica weighs almost 6 pounds and includes a cloth carrying bag.

If you’re still thinking about a Christmas present, this is the perfect gift for any wrestling fan!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

