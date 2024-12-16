A TNA departure

Jade Chung, TNA’s ring announcer, has decided not to renew her contract, which ends this year, making her recent Atlanta appearances her last. Her departure has fueled speculation that her husband, Josh Alexander, whose contract expires in February 2025, may also leave to explore free agency.

Source: PWInsider

Remaining dates for 2024! Nov 8/9: Fayetteville, NC

Nov 29: Winston-Salem, NC

Dec 13/14: Atlanta, GA @ThisIsTNA #TNAiMPACT ️: https://t.co/WLuoO671Y5 for all event info pic.twitter.com/2aEIYopt7h — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) November 6, 2024

