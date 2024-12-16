A TNA departure

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Chung, TNA’s ring announcer, has decided not to renew her contract, which ends this year, making her recent Atlanta appearances her last. Her departure has fueled speculation that her husband, Josh Alexander, whose contract expires in February 2025, may also leave to explore free agency.

Source: PWInsider

