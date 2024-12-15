WWE Raw Preview

Raw Preview for December 16th…

-CM Punk responds to Seth “Freakin” Rollins

CM Punk is aspiring to enter the championship picture, but he seemingly has unfinished business with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

-This Monday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw, potentially on a collision course with CM Punk.

-Bron Breakker defends Intercontinental Title against Ludwig Kaiser

-This Monday, Kingston will return to his hometown of Boston with the hopes of getting a much better reception than he and Woods received last week

-Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh battle The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles with The Judgment Day barred from ringside

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

