WWE Raw Preview
Raw Preview for December 16th…
-CM Punk responds to Seth “Freakin” Rollins
CM Punk is aspiring to enter the championship picture, but he seemingly has unfinished business with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.
-This Monday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw, potentially on a collision course with CM Punk.
-Bron Breakker defends Intercontinental Title against Ludwig Kaiser
-This Monday, Kingston will return to his hometown of Boston with the hopes of getting a much better reception than he and Woods received last week
-Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh battle The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles with The Judgment Day barred from ringside