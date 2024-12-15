Willow Nightingale earns spot representing AEW at Wrestle Dynasty

Willow Nightingale got her ticket to Tokyo and will be representing AEW in the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup match.

The former TBS champion defeated Jamie Hayter in the qualifying match last night on Collision and she now joins Athena, representing Ring of Honor, and Persephone, representing CMLL in the match. Stardom has yet to determine who they will be sending.

The winner of the four-way match, which takes place on January 5, will receive a title shot for a title in any of the participating promotions.

Willow Nightingale has done it and will represent #AEW at #WrestleDynasty for the International Women's Cup! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/0qKCrRWZqV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

