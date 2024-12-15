Triple H praises Michin, KO tweets after SNME, and a Vince McMahon note

Dec 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Vince McMahon is still the holder of 8,021,405 Class A shares of TKO Stock worth $1.14 billion. He sold 700 million dollars worth of shares last year. This amounts to 9.9% of all the outstanding Class A shares and roughly 4.7% of Class A and B combined.

Kevin Owens correcting the WWE social media person …

Triple H says Michin is on her way to becoming a star in WWE after a huge loss to Chelsea Green at SNME

