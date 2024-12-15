Triple H praises Michin, KO tweets after SNME, and a Vince McMahon note

– Vince McMahon is still the holder of 8,021,405 Class A shares of TKO Stock worth $1.14 billion. He sold 700 million dollars worth of shares last year. This amounts to 9.9% of all the outstanding Class A shares and roughly 4.7% of Class A and B combined.

– Kevin Owens correcting the WWE social media person …

*EXCLUSIVE: After getting screwed out of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion by incompetent referees, Kevin Owens justifiably gets retribution on The American Person with an often imitated, never truly duplicated, PACKAGE PILEDRIVER just moments after Saturday Night’s Main… https://t.co/Dy2s6PO7TR — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 15, 2024

– Triple H says Michin is on her way to becoming a star in WWE after a huge loss to Chelsea Green at SNME

Success is a journey… @MiaYim, you are well on your way. pic.twitter.com/5X2977sDtQ — Triple H (@TripleH) December 15, 2024

