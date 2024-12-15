Notes on Michael Hayes, MJF, Missy Hyatt, and Ricky Starks
– Michael Hayes has resumed working on the Bloodline segments since his return.
– MJF hints at the possibility of Adam Cole being involved with the drones, without explicitly stating it.
I’m not saying Adam Cole is behind the drones………
But.
– Missy Hyatt posted:
Im at festival of fights in boca raton. Hanging out with fellow jews @The_MJF & @ColtCabana
Known colt for several yrs. Miss his podcast.
Mjf is the best heel in the biz.
They have an open invite to my hannukah party pic.twitter.com/tWry02JnRt
– Ricky Starks via X:
Keep it up pic.twitter.com/DURMxDuJXg
