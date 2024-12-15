More footage of the KO/Rhodes incident, CM Punk on the history of SNME (video)

– Cody Rhodes was taken out on a stretcher after being attacked by Kevin Owens following SNME going off the air.

EXCLUSIVE: After narrowly losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens brutalizes The American Nightmare with a Piledriver just moments after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air.#SNME pic.twitter.com/cSYV89siX0 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @CMPunk discusses the history of Saturday Night's Main Event before sharing a moment with WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware.#SNME pic.twitter.com/xZSZ4htgtj — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

