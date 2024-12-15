Matches announced for Worlds End and Final Battle

Dec 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Some matches have been announced for AEW Worlds End and ROH Final Battle:

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Tijuana Street Fight

• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

• ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. ??? – Open Challenge

