Matches announced for Worlds End and Final Battle
Some matches have been announced for AEW Worlds End and ROH Final Battle:
• AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Tijuana Street Fight
• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
• ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. ??? – Open Challenge
This Friday, 12/20
New York, NY#ROHFinalBattle
ROH Pure Title Open Challenge@theleemoriarty vs ?
After scoring a huge win retaining his title on @ringofhonor tv last week, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty has put out an Open Challenge for Final Battle!
Who will answer the call?
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2024