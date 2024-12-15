Matches announced for Worlds End and Final Battle

Some matches have been announced for AEW Worlds End and ROH Final Battle:

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Tijuana Street Fight

• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

• ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. ??? – Open Challenge

This Friday, 12/20

New York, NY#ROHFinalBattle ROH Pure Title Open Challenge@theleemoriarty vs ? After scoring a huge win retaining his title on @ringofhonor tv last week, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty has put out an Open Challenge for Final Battle!

Who will answer the call? pic.twitter.com/0ksOvxsYrv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2024

