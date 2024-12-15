Hulk Hogan accompanies Colby Covington to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 63

While many thought Hulk Hogan would be part of the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event last night, the Hulkster had another gig planned…with another TKO Group company by the initials of UFC.

Hogan walked out with UFC fighter Colby Covington and former fighter Chael Sonnen for his fight against Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 63. Hulk’s WWE theme song Real American was used for the entrance, with Hogan carrying and waving the American flag along the way.

“A trio you didn’t know you needed,” the UFC X account posted along with the video. “An epic walk out for @ColbyCovMMA!”

Covington cupped his ears the way Hogan did before he walked into the cage, although unfortunately for him, he lost the fight.

The show took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

COLBY'S EPIC ENTRANCE WITH HULK HOGAN AND CHAEL SONNEN! #UFCTampa | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ktuqu8BXDa — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 15, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

