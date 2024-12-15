AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes updates

– AJ Styles was backstage at last night’s TNA tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, near Styles’ home.

According to Fightful Select, while Styles wasn’t in a cast, boot or on crutches, he said he “wasn’t 100%”.

As of right now, there is no timeframe for him to return.

– WWE has provided an ‘injury update’ on Cody Rhodes after Kevin Owens’ attack at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to WWE, Rhodes was kept overnight in hospital after suffering “cervical swelling”, with the Undisputed WWE Champion later being ‘diagnosed’ with “axial compression of the cervical spine” and “cervical strain with spasm.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

