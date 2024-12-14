Video: What happened after Saturday Night’s Main Event

Dec 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes after Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air and took him out with a Package Piledriver.

Cody was taken away on a Stretcher and taken to a local medical facility.

