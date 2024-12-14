Video: What happened after Saturday Night’s Main Event

Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes after Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air and took him out with a Package Piledriver.

Cody was taken away on a Stretcher and taken to a local medical facility.

Shortly after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Kevin Owens viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. #SNME pic.twitter.com/Q201k33z2P — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

After the attack by Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes received immediate medical attention and had to be loaded onto a stretcher.#SNME pic.twitter.com/wv5pKHYuCd — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H got into a confrontation with Kevin Owens. #SNME pic.twitter.com/potNPaUhW8 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

