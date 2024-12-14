Video: Kevin Owens shares an emotionally charged promo

Kevin Owens shared an emotionally charged promo ahead of WWE’s #SNME, reflecting on the significance of the event, his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, and his personal motivations for their upcoming match. Owens began by emphasizing the historic nature of the night, stating, “Saturday night’s main event is back on NBC. It’s on Peacock—first Saturday night’s main event in 15, 16 years or something like that.” While acknowledging the excitement, he chose to film his heartfelt message from his rental car, contrasting himself with Cody, who he sarcastically envisioned “doing his from his luxury bus… wearing an American Nightmare bathrobe and slippers.”

Owens used this setting to underscore the fundamental differences between himself and Cody. He described himself as “just a normal guy… wearing my regular clothes I wear every day,” while painting Cody as someone who “lives in a reality where it’s okay to use your friends to your benefit… then spit in their face and stab them in the back, just to keep the spotlight on yourself.” Owens expressed disdain for Cody’s selfishness, stating, “As long as he gets what he wants and achieves his dreams… it doesn’t matter what he does to his friends.”

Despite the betrayal and pain Cody caused him, Owens admitted, “I still have a lot of love for Cody Rhodes, I do.” He explained that his desire to win the undisputed WWE Championship wasn’t just about personal glory but about helping Cody. “Cody needs to be brought back to reality… brought back down to earth with all of us.” Owens vowed to achieve this by taking “the most important thing to him… the undisputed WWE Championship.” He described this act as both a correction of Cody’s behavior and a tribute to the friend Cody used to be. “I’m dedicating this match tonight to my friend Cody, the old one, not the narcissistic psychopath we see now.”

Concluding his message, Owens highlighted his determination to win not just for himself but for the greater good of his former friend, stating, “I’m gonna show Cody how people should act by taking that title from him. And I’m doing it for my friend Cody.” He signed off with anticipation, declaring, “I’ll see you all tonight.”

