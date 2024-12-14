Triple H says celebrities are lined up to be involved with WWE, talks haters of Roman Reigns

– Appearing on The Roommates Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed there is a “celebrity list a mile long” of people wanting to be involved with WWE’s biggest show of the year. WWE will only select the biggest celebrities for the show.

– Triple H explains to haters why Roman Reigns isn’t around as much as other WWE stars

“Roman is totally different. Not in a bad way. He’s like, ‘I don’t feel like that’s worth my time.’ But that works for him because if we took that character and we put that character in all these other things, we kind of hurt the character.

It’s not that he doesn’t want to do it. It’s that he doesn’t feel like the character should do that stuff.”

(source: Roomates Podcast)

