TNA star requires surgery, Michin says she is locked in (video), and Matt Cardona’s tease tweet

– Updated provided:

An unfortunate update. Surgery scheduled. For merch orders Dm and PayPal

alexhammerstone@hotmail.com pic.twitter.com/sloUJUxX60 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 14, 2024

Hammerstone shared an update about his absence from TNA Final Resolution, revealing, “Unfortunately, I suffered a knee injury. That’s why I’ve been out for a couple weeks, and I’m going to be out for some more.” For the first time in his career, he explained, “I have to go get surgery, which really sucks.” Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude, saying, “I think I’ve been blessed to be able to do it this long and avoid it.” Remaining optimistic, he added, “Hopefully, it’s looking like it’s going to be a pretty minor procedure, and I should be back to the ring in not much longer than a couple weeks. Let’s hope that stays true.”

– Michin posted via X:

Michin shared her thoughts ahead of her match at SNME, expressing both excitement and determination. She began by emphasizing the significance of the moment, saying, “Today is the day that history is going to be made.” While acknowledging the importance of the event, she admitted her nerves, stating, “Now either win or lose, we still making history, but that doesn’t mean I’m any less nervous.”

Her motivation was clear as she declared, “I have to win the Women’s United States champion because if I don’t, a Canadian will win. Now we can’t have that.” Despite the pressure, she ended on a confident note: “We got this locked in.”

– Chelsea Green is also ready…

– Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) teases appearing at SNME tonight in Long Island to support Chelsea …

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

