Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results for December 14th
AEW taped matches for the Saturday, December 14th 2024 edition AEW Collision on Thursday night in St. Louis, MO. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Justin Barone and PWInsider.com…
*They played a vignette where Darby Allin wanted Will Ospreay to help him defend AEW. Ospreay said he needed the momentum of a win from the C2 and then once he was done, he’d step into the war with Darby if Allin needed him.
*Willow Nightingale pinned Jamie Hayter to advance to Wrestle Dynasty. After the match, the lights went out and Julia Hart returned and attacked Hayter.
*Kazuchika Okada pinned Beast Mortos with The Rainmaker. (Continental Classic match)
*Toni Storm pinned Shazza McKenzie.
*Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Top Flight. Leila Grey was taken out during a dive, which led to Rush and Andretti taking advantage on the floor and attacking Top Flight before getting the win.
*Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn.
*AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & The Outrunners & Orange Cassidy & Kommander defeated The MxM Collection & The Premiere Athletes.
*Mark Briscoe pinned Kyle Fletcher. (Continental Classic match)