NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Dec 14, 2024

The Complete Results from Englewood Neighborhood Center:

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont. See below.

Note: After the first match, the ring broke, causing a 30-minute delay in the show. The ring crew had to take down, then re-assemble the ring.

Dani Palmer defeats Kali Armstrong

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey

Cora Jade defeats Kelani Jordan

Stephanie Vaquer defeats NXT North American Women’s Champion Fallon Henley via DQ

Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeats Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

Dante Chen defeats Ethan Page

Giulia defeats Nikkita Lyons

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez (with Cora Jade) defeats Wren Sinclair (with Charlie Dempsey)

Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen

Thanks to @WerleyBri and @CKortJester in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email